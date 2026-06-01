New Jersey’s Patient And Provider Protection Act Targets PBMs

On May 18, 2026, the New Jersey State Assembly passed the Patient and Provider Protection Act, a landmark initiative designed to prioritize patients and support independent pharmacies within the state’s healthcare...

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On May 18, 2026, the New Jersey State Assembly passed the Patient and Provider Protection Act, a landmark initiative designed to prioritize patients and support independent pharmacies within the state’s healthcare landscape. The Act, which aims to enhance transparency and expand patient choice in prescription drug access, now moves to the Senate Commerce Committee for further review.

The Problem: Middlemen Driving Up Costs

For years, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) have operated behind the scenes, acting as intermediaries between insurance companies and drug manufacturers. While their stated goal is to control pharmaceutical costs, critics say PBMs use complicated pricing schemes, rebates, and exclusive contracts to maximize their own profits often at the expense of patients and local pharmacies.

Brian Pinto, a leader with the New Jersey Pharmacists Association, puts it simply: “The singular inherent issue with prescription drug pricing in the U.S. is the PBMs’ ability to value the same medication at extremely different dollar amounts, depending on where that prescription is filled.” This lack of transparency has led to higher out-of-pocket costs for consumers and has threatened the survival of independent pharmacies across the state.

The Solution: Patient and Provider Protection Act

The new legislation aims to level the playing field. By restricting the power of PBMs, the Patient and Provider Protection Act would:

Give patients more choices in where they get their medication, ending the practice of steering customers to PBM-owned pharmacies.

in where they get their medication, ending the practice of steering customers to PBM-owned pharmacies. Standardize drug payments so that pharmacies are reimbursed fairly, regardless of their size or ownership.

so that pharmacies are reimbursed fairly, regardless of their size or ownership. Increase transparency in drug pricing, making it easier for patients to understand what they’re paying for and why.

in drug pricing, making it easier for patients to understand what they’re paying for and why. Protect local businesses, helping community pharmacies compete and thrive in a challenging market.

These reforms are supported by patient advocates, local pharmacists and even some drug manufacturers. The bill’s supporters argue that it will help control what consumers pay for medication and prevent further closures of neighborhood pharmacies, like the 60 Rite-Aid locations that closed in New Jersey last year.

Addressing Concerns

Some opponents, including representatives of insurance carriers and PBMs, warn that the bill could increase costs for insurers and, ultimately, for patients and taxpayers. They point to provisions like a standardized pharmacy fee, which they say could drive up expenses. But supporters counter that the current system is already pushing public employee insurance plans toward a financial “death spiral,” and that real reform is needed to ensure affordable care for everyone.

Conclusion

If the Patient and Provider Protection Act becomes law, New Jersey could see a healthcare system where patients have greater freedom to choose their pharmacy, local businesses are empowered to serve their communities, and prescription costs are more transparent and manageable. As this legislation moves forward, staying informed and voicing your support can help ensure that the needs of patients and independent pharmacies remain at the forefront of healthcare reform.

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