California's New Allergen-Disclosure Law: A Sign Of Things To Come?

On October 13, 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law SB 68, titled "Allergen Disclosure for Dining Experiences Act," officially creating a statewide requirement for certain restaurants to disclose major food allergens on their menus.

What SB 68 Requires

SB 68:

Requires disclosure of the nine major food allergens: milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame.

Effective July 1, 2026, requires that any food facility that is subject to the federal menu-nutrient disclosure requirements (i.e., chains with 20+ locations offering substantially the same menu items) must provide written notification of the major food allergens they know or reasonably should know are present in each menu item.

Permits restaurants to display the allergen information directly on the menu (e.g., "contains: soybeans, wheat") or via a digital format (for example, a QR code linking to a detailed allergen chart). If the digital option is chosen, the restaurant must also provide an alternative non-digital method (print booklet, chart, separate allergen-specific menu, etc.) for customers without digital access.

Excludes pre-packaged foods already subject to federal labeling law as well as compact mobile food operations or non-permanent food facilities.

Classifies a violation of these provisions as a misdemeanor.

Why This Matters

According to proponents of this law, this new law constitutes a monumental change for consumers with food allergies (estimated at approximately 2-4 million Californians) and their families. See here and here. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), nearly half of food-allergy related deaths in the United States are tied to restaurants or other food-service providers.

The Food Allergy Research & Education and California Restaurant Association opposed the law and raised concerns that the law could impose a burden on the business side and open the door to predatory lawsuits. Proponents referenced ex-U.S. laws that require disclosure of allergens as evidence that such concerns are misplaced.

A Roadmap for Future State Legislation?

California is the first state in the United States to require (major) chain restaurants to disclose major food allergens on their menus.

But this law may just be a starting point:

The law currently covers only large chains. Over time, advocacy groups like the AAFA hope the law will expand to smaller restaurants and food-service establishments.

It remains to be seen how the rule is enforced, how restaurants adapt, and whether the intended safety outcomes are achieved—especially in reducing allergen-related incidents in food-service settings.

Other states may look to California's experience and adopt similar laws, leading toward broader national standardization of allergen disclosure in restaurants.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.