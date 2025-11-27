Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 262

Food Venture Financing Trends

Gopuff, a leader in instant commerce, raised a $250 million funding round led by Eldridge Industries.

Green Spot Technologies, a French start-up that upcycles plant-based byproducts into premium ingredients, secured €5 million in funding to expand its operations.

Umami United, a Japanese producer of plant-based egg alternatives, raised approximately $2 million to expand into the US and Europe.

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Ankur Capital.

Ankur Capital is an India-based early-stage venture capital fund that focuses on sectors such as agritech, food, healthcare, financial, logistics, retail, and education, among others.

The size of Ankur's investments range from $500K to $5 million.

As an Ankur portfolio company, startups get access to Ankur's network of operational experts, who can help founders grow their businesses.

Some of the portfolio companies include:

IBISA Krishify Vegrow Cropin Agrizy String Bio Carmel Organics



Naturally Colorado

Morning Meetup: Nature Hike

Tuesday, November 25 | 8–9:30 a.m. MT

Location: Davidson Mesa Trailhead, S 80th St, Boulder, CO

Join Naturally Colorado for a relaxed outdoor meetup at Davidson Mesa!

Naturally Colorado

WiCPG Summit Day 3: Building Boldly & Equitably

(Virtual Event)

Tuesday, December 2 | 3–5 p.m. CT

Naturally Network is back with its annual nationwide summit designed to support, connect, and empower women and non-binary professionals in the CPG industry. This year we are spreading the sessions throughout November and December to give more opportunities for people to join us. The series will take place every other Tuesday from November 4-December 2, 2025.

This virtual series was crafted for current and future entrepreneurs and supporters, with a strong emphasis on networking and community building. Attendees will have the opportunity to foster meaningful connections, share diverse and inclusive stories, and leave with actionable takeaways. With a purposeful focus on uplifting diverse-owned businesses, this summit aims to strengthen and enrich the CPG ecosystem for all.

Naturally Minnesota

Women in CPG: Seek + Support Networking

Wednesday, December 3 | 4–6 p.m. CT

Location: The Coven Saint Paul, 165 Western Ave. N, St. Paul, MN

This no-nonsense networking event creates power by turning help-seeking and generosity into a shared practice for skill-building. Each experience ensures participants leave with both value received and value given. In the room, you will strengthen connective tissue across generations, networks, cultures, and roles.

This interactive session, designed and led by Naturally Minnesota and The Hush Collaborative, combines honest conversation with skill-building exercises that help participants name what they need, articulate what they can offer, and practice exchanging resources in real time.

You'll walk away not just inspired, but better equipped to ask clearly, offer generously, and build the kind of community that sustains growth personally and professionally.

Naturally Chicago

Trend Predictions for the CPG Industry in 2026–Conscious Consumption Takes Center Stage

Thursday, December 4 | 3–4 p.m. CT

Join Naturally Chicago for their business-building free webinar. You'll enjoy a lively, evidence-based discussion with SPINS and KeHE on the dynamics set to have the greatest impact on the Natural Product Industry in 2026. From specific trends in consumer preference and product attributes, to the changing face of sales and marketing, experts will give an early look into the critical success factors for brands and retailers in the next 1-3 years.

The webinar features insights from these industry experts:

Scott Dicker, Senior Director of Market Insights, SPINS

Marc Nehring, Director of Growth Solutions — Dedicated Accounts, KeHE

Hannah Law, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff, SPINS (Moderator)

Naturally Minnesota

Holiday Happy Hour

Thursday, December 4 | 5–8 p.m. CT

Location: Preston Spire, 5th Avenue South 105, Minneapolis, MN

Join Naturally Minnesota for an evening of celebration, connection, and cheer — one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year for Minnesota's vibrant food and ag community.

This year, this festive evening will bring together founders, investors, retailers, and industry professionals to toast the year's successes and to build on our Root for Good Campaign of fundraising $100,000. Join the fun of silent auction, raffle prizes, festive food and drinks, and of course the best networking in town.

Naturally New England

Holiday Happy Hour

Friday, December 5 | 4–7 p.m. ET

Location: Kingdom of the Hawk Vineyard, 113 Pendleton Hill Road, North Stonington, MA

Join Naturally New England for an evening of holiday cheer, local flavors, and community connections. Enjoy light bites, a complimentary drink, and the chance to network with fellow members and friends from across Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Naturally New England

Sip, Shop & Celebrate at The Substation

Saturday, December 6 | 2–4 p.m. ET

Location: The Substation, 4228 Washington Street, Boston, MA

Join Naturally New England at The Substation in Roslindale for an afternoon of holiday cheer, local flavors, and community connections.

From 12–4 PM, their Holiday Marketplace will be open to the public, featuring 10 select Naturally New England member brands sampling and selling their products—perfect for holiday gifting and discovering new favorites.

From 2–4 PM, members are invited to their Holiday Gathering right in the heart of the marketplace. Sip a festive drink, enjoy light bites, and connect with fellow members—all while the building hums with holiday shoppers.

