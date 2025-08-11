ARTICLE
11 August 2025

The Impact Exchange: Broken Bills: Payment Challenges In U.S. Hospitals (Podcast)

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ever wondered why the U.S. healthcare billing process is so complex? Ryan Christine joins John Frehse on the latest episode of The Impact Exchange to unravel the intricacies and challenges hospitals face...
John Frehse and Ryan Christine

Ever wondered why the U.S. healthcare billing process is so complex? Ryan Christine joins John Frehse on the latest episode of The Impact Exchange to unravel the intricacies and challenges hospitals face with revenue cycle management.

Key insights include:

  • What revenue cycle management really means
  • The importance of cash flow in healthcare operations
  • Tips on negotiating your medical bills as a patient

Learn how these challenges affect healthcare institutions and what solutions are being implemented.

