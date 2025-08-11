The Impact Exchange: Broken Bills: Payment Challenges In U.S. Hospitals (Podcast)

self

Ever wondered why the U.S. healthcare billing process is so complex? Ryan Christine joins John Frehse on the latest episode of The Impact Exchange to unravel the intricacies and challenges hospitals face with revenue cycle management.

Key insights include:

What revenue cycle management really means

The importance of cash flow in healthcare operations

Tips on negotiating your medical bills as a patient

Learn how these challenges affect healthcare institutions and what solutions are being implemented.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.