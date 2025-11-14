Connecticut DSS Home Care Provider Registry: Employer Reporting Started October 1, 2025

As of October 1, 2025, homemaker-companion agencies, home health care agencies, and hospice agencies must collect, enter, and keep current specific information about each home care worker and update this information quarterly.

Connecticut's Department of Social Services (DSS), in coordination with the Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), has set up a Home Care Provider Registry to improve access to qualified home care workers for recipients of Medicaid Home- and Community-Based Services (HCBS).

As of October 1, 2025, homemaker-companion agencies, home health care agencies, and hospice agencies must collect, enter, and keep current specific information about each home care worker and update this information quarterly.

Employees of each agency type are also required to wear a name tag showing the employee's name and photograph during each client interaction.

In 2024, the Connecticut General Assembly enacted several healthcare focused pieces of legislation. Public Act 24-39 directed the Commissioner of Social Services, in consultation with the Commissioners of Public Health and Consumer Protection, to develop a home care provider registry. The goal is to increase awareness and access to qualified home care providers for recipients of Medicaid HCBS. The registry requirements apply to homemaker-companion agencies, home health care agencies, and hospice agencies. Beginning October 1, 2025, agencies must collect and report the following information on each employed home care worker:

First and last name; Job title; Date of hire; Home care provider's employer's legal name; List of training programs offered by the home care provider's employer; Date the home care provider completed any such training; Any professional skills or certifications held by the home care provider; Languages spoken; and Previous Experience.

A home care worker may request exemption from placement on the publicly viewable registry if the worker:

is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault;

is protected by a protective order, restraining order, or standing criminal protective order, including qualifying foreign orders; or

demonstrates extraordinary personal circumstances requiring exemption to protect their health, safety, or welfare.

A copy of the exemption request form is available once signed in to the portal.

What's Next

Agencies impacted by this requirement should register for portal access and start reporting the required information as soon as possible. For questions on how these new requirements apply to your agency, please reach out to a member of our Home Health, Home Care & Hospice group.

