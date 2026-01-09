Committed Capital Sidecar: From Codes To Clicks — Telehealth In The Consumer-First Era (Podcast)

In this Sidecar episode of our Committed Capital podcast, Markus Bolsinger, co-head of Dechert's global private equity practice, joins Dechert partner Jennifer Csik Hutchens and associate...

How will Medicare's telehealth back-and-forth — and new developments like the 10-year CMS ACCESS Model — reshape the investor playbook?

In this Sidecar episode of our Committed Capital podcast, Markus Bolsinger, co-head of Dechert's global private equity practice, joins Dechert partner Jennifer Csik Hutchens and associate Brooke Meadowcroft to unpack shifts from pandemic-era expansion to the October 1, 2025 “telehealth cliff” and reinstatement through January 30, and what they mean for strategics and PE. They explore the convergence with DTC pharma and how digital-first infrastructure, data integration and safeguards can make telehealth the connective tissue between coverage and access to care.

Post‑pandemic policy changes and reversions in telehealth — what the swings mean for access, costs, and strategy.

Virtual care has become the default for many visits; we explore why it stuck and where adoption goes next.

Telehealth as the digital front door: consumer‑first care, innovation and the rules shaping long‑term plays for investors and providers.

