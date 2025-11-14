ARTICLE
14 November 2025

3rd Quarter 2025 Chapter 11, Healthcare And Real Estate Distress Indices

Polsinelli LLP

Jeremy R. Johnson
The latest Polsinelli-TrBK Distress Indices Report shows mixed distress trends across major sectors, with a sharp increase in health care distress, a rise in Chapter 11 filings and steady distress levels in real estate. After a brief decline in Q2, overall distress activity rebounded in the third quarter. The health care sector in particular saw one of the largest quarter-over-quarter increases in distress since the indices were established.

Jeremy R. Johnson
