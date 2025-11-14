3rd Quarter 2025 Chapter 11, Healthcare And Real Estate Distress Indices

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 1,200 attorneys in over 25 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, Polsinelli attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight and focus on health care, real estate, finance, technology, private equity and corporate transactions.
The latest Polsinelli-TrBK Distress Indices Report shows mixed distress trends across major sectors, with a sharp increase in health care distress, a rise in Chapter 11 filings and steady distress levels in real estate.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
with readers working within the Healthcare, Property and Law Firm industries
The latest Polsinelli-TrBK Distress Indices Report shows mixed
distress trends across major sectors, with a sharp increase in
health care distress, a rise in Chapter 11 filings and steady
distress levels in real estate. After a brief decline in Q2,
overall distress activity rebounded in the third quarter. The
health care sector in particular saw one of the largest
quarter-over-quarter increases in distress since the indices were
established.