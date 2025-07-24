ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Regulatory Relief For Certain Stationary Sources To Promote American Security With Respect To Sterile Medical Equipment (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
This proclamation addresses the EPA's April 5, 2024 final rule, National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This proclamation addresses the EPA's April 5, 2024 final rule, National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Ethylene Oxide Emissions Standards for Sterilization Facilities Residual Risk and Technology Review, 89 Fed. Reg. 24090 (EtO Rule), which imposes new emissions-control requirements on commercial sterilization facilities. The proclamation declares that that certain stationary sources subject to the EtO Rule, as identified in Annex I of the proclamation, are exempt from compliance with the EtO Rule for a period of two years beyond the EtO Rule's relevant compliance dates. During the two-year period, the exempted stationary sources will remain subject to the emissions and compliance obligations in effect prior to the issuance of the EtO Rule.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More