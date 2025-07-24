Regulatory Relief For Certain Stationary Sources To Promote American Security With Respect To Sterile Medical Equipment (Trump EO Tracker)

This proclamation addresses the EPA's April 5, 2024 final rule, National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Ethylene Oxide Emissions Standards for Sterilization Facilities Residual Risk and Technology Review, 89 Fed. Reg. 24090 (EtO Rule), which imposes new emissions-control requirements on commercial sterilization facilities. The proclamation declares that that certain stationary sources subject to the EtO Rule, as identified in Annex I of the proclamation, are exempt from compliance with the EtO Rule for a period of two years beyond the EtO Rule's relevant compliance dates. During the two-year period, the exempted stationary sources will remain subject to the emissions and compliance obligations in effect prior to the issuance of the EtO Rule.
Additional Documentation
- Regulatory Relief for Certain Stationary Sources to Promote American Security with Respect to Sterile Medication - https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/regulatory-relief-for-certain-stationary-sources-to-promote-american-security-with-respect-to-sterile-medical-equipment/
