Below is an edited excerpt of a white paper recently authored by Manatt Health on including individuals with disabilities in creating policy recommendations. Stakeholders and self-advocates who are part of the Individuals with Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) community helped to write the paper. It talks about the experience creating California's Master Plan for Developmental Services, a community driven vision for how services can be delivered in the future. It talks about the leadership role of self-advocates in shaping the policy recommendations and how to support their participation. It talks about how service providers, advocates, families and other community members worked together and the lessons learned. Click here to read the full recommendations.

"We are very knowledgeable in our own lives and how we want to be. We understand each step of our life. So, we're the best experts, and sometimes these agencies don't give us enough credit where credit needs to be given." – Tracey

Lessons Learned for Creating Policy Recommendations for Individuals with Disabilities

The full brief expands on each recommendation/lesson learned.

Include self-advocates as leaders, not just participants .

. Communicate clearly and often .

. Create safe spaces so all voices can be heard.

Establish support systems at the beginning of the process.

Start early and plan ahead in reaching out to community members.

Plan to spend extra time making things accessible.

Including as many perspectives as possible takes intention, planning, and resources. People communicate and take in information in different ways. There is no "one-size-fits-all approach" to making it possible for people with I/DD to meaningfully contribute to creating policies and strategies to improve their lives. Be open to trying new things so that everyone feels included and valued. Equity is not easy, but it is always worth the effort.

This paper was co-authored by Elena Tiffany a Master Plan Committee member and self-advocate and Olivia Raynor, a disability policy consultant and Master Plan Self-Advocate Facilitator Lead.

Click here to read the full report which describes the challenges that led to these learnings.

