Health Care At A Crossroads: Insights From The Post-Election Health Care Conference

I'm honored to participate in the University of Miami's Business of Health Care Conference on January 24, 2025. This highly anticipated event brings together leaders from the nation's most influential health care organizations to discuss the evolving health care landscape under the incoming administration.

With new government health care leadership and significant changes expected at agencies like CMS and HHS, the conference offers a timely opportunity to explore how these shifts will impact health systems, payers, and providers. I'm particularly excited about this year's conference because it comes at a time of profound change and opportunity for the health care industry. The post-election landscape brings fresh leadership and new ideas, but also uncertainty about how policy shifts will affect the care continuum. These discussions are critical to understanding what lies ahead, and I look forward to contributing my own perspectives gained from years of working alongside health systems, payers, and physician practices.

For me, this conference represents an opportunity to address some of the most pressing challenges facing health care today: how to make care more equitable, sustainable, and integrated. I'm especially interested in exploring how we can better align incentives to improve outcomes while reducing costs—whether through expanding value-based care models, addressing workforce shortages, or strengthening programs like PACE. These are the conversations that will drive meaningful change, and I'm eager to exchange ideas with fellow leaders who are committed to advancing our health care system.

The conference will bring together industry leaders to answer audience questions and discuss actionable strategies for the future of health care. Sheppard Mullin's sponsorship reflects our deep commitment to supporting innovation in health care and helping organizations navigate regulatory and operational challenges in this complex environment.

This event is a unique opportunity to engage with top industry leaders, gain critical insights, and prepare for the changes ahead. I look forward to connecting with many of you at the conference and exploring how we can collaborate to shape the future of health care.

