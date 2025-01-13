Healthy AI: 2024 Year In Review

2024 marked a notable year in AI and healthcare, with AI being top of mind for all healthcare players, including providers, technology companies, developers and regulators. The adoption of AI into clinical settings became more common, as scribe and clinical-decision support products gained popularity and EMR vendors incorporated AI tools into their products. The federal government released guidance, established task forces and implemented the directives of the 2023 Executive Order on AI. Similarly, state regulation began to unfold with some states passing legislation around AI's use in healthcare.

This publication provides an overview of important developments at the intersection of AI, healthcare and the law in 2024. We cover key actions by the federal government and states as well as other industry developments and trends. Lastly, as we begin a new year and presidential administration, we share insights into what we can expect in 2025.

