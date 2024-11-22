ARTICLE
22 November 2024

The Intersection Of Life Sciences & AI (Podcast)

LB
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
The life sciences industry has always operated on a behemoth of data points, which require meticulous collection, documentation and assessment. Leaders in the field are constantly striving to improve efficiency in organizing clinical trials, site quality inspections, patient recruitment, drug manufacturing, and marketing commercial retail medications. In Episode 6 of The AI Arena, our host Sean skates to the puck alongside Frank Traina, Managing Partner at a boutique consultancy which provides strategic guidance to organizations in big pharma, tier-1 hospital groups, and medical device companies. Frank highlights the importance of utilizing AI tools for life sciences applications, which can help mitigate increasing compliance costs and significantly increase the speed of regulatory submissions. This timely conversations offers our listeners with key insights on how major healthcare companies are instituting cutting-edge AI into their processes and what the future of the life sciences industry looks like.

