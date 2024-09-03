ARTICLE
3 September 2024

PrivacyCafé: The Becerra Case – Implications For Tracking Technologies & HIPAA (Podcast)

HB
Hall Booth Smith, P.C.

Contributor

Hall Booth Smith, P.C. logo
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of PrivacyCafé, Richard Sheinis and Jade Davis dive into the background and significance of the Becerra case, which challenges the HHS guidance on the usage of tracking technologies by medical providers.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Jade Davis
Photo of Richard N. Sheinis
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of PrivacyCafé, Richard Sheinis and Jade Davis dive into the background and significance of the Becerra case, which challenges the HHS guidance on the usage of tracking technologies by medical providers. Throughout the episode, they provide practical advice for hospitals on using tracking technologies responsibly, discuss the potential impact on ongoing and future class action lawsuits, and offer actionable tips for medical providers to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.

The full episode can be found on the Business RadioX® network and all the major podcast apps.

1512260c.jpg

1512260a.jpg

1512260b.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jade Davis
Jade Davis
Photo of Richard N. Sheinis
Richard N. Sheinis
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More