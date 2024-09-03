PrivacyCafé: The Becerra Case – Implications For Tracking Technologies & HIPAA (Podcast)

In this episode of PrivacyCafé, Richard Sheinis and Jade Davis dive into the background and significance of the Becerra case, which challenges the HHS guidance on the usage of tracking technologies by medical providers. Throughout the episode, they provide practical advice for hospitals on using tracking technologies responsibly, discuss the potential impact on ongoing and future class action lawsuits, and offer actionable tips for medical providers to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.

The full episode can be found on the Business RadioX® network and all the major podcast apps.

