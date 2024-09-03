Why You Should Learn The Playbook: Know The Game Plan For Distressed Acquisitions And Divestitures

Member Megan Preusker co-authored an article for the American Health Law Association (AHLA) about distressed health care sales. This article provides an overview of distressed sales as well as a brief market snapshot.

The authors write, "As a sector, health care entities' financial troubles are expected to persist and may worsen compared to prior years. As of June 2024, there have been 40 health care bankruptcy filings (seven of which were filed in June), making health care tied as the second leading industry in terms of bankruptcy filings."

Source

American Health Law Association

