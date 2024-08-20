Building A Robust AI Governance Program In Healthcare

Listen to this post

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the healthcare industry, hospitals, health systems, and provider organizations are increasingly recognizing the need for effective AI governance. But what exactly is AI governance, and why is it so crucial for healthcare organizations?

On August 21, 2024, Sheppard Mullin's Healthy AI team (including Carolyn Metnick, Esperance Becton, and Lotan Barbaresso) will be hosting a one-hour Continuing Legal Education (CLE) webinar dedicated to helping healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of AI governance. This session will delve into the key elements of building a robust AI governance program, addressing critical business and legal considerations that every healthcare organization should be aware of.

Why AI Governance Matters

AI governance refers to the framework that guides the responsible development, deployment, and use of AI technologies. In healthcare, where AI applications can directly impact patient outcomes, the stakes are particularly high. Effective AI governance ensures that AI tools are used ethically, safely, and in compliance with relevant laws and regulations. It also helps organizations manage risks, maintain public trust, and achieve their strategic objectives.

Key Considerations for Developing an AI Governance Program

During the webinar, the Sheppard Mullin team will explore several foundational questions that healthcare organizations must address when building an AI governance program:

What is AI governance and why does it matter?

Understanding the importance of AI governance is the first step. The session will provide a clear definition of AI governance and explain why it is critical for healthcare providers to implement a well-structured governance program.

What principles, laws, policies, and standards should be considered?

The legal landscape surrounding AI is complex and evolving. The webinar will cover the essential laws and policies that healthcare organizations need to consider, including data privacy regulations, ethical standards, and industry-specific guidelines.

How should healthcare organizations approach developing an AI governance program?

Developing a governance program requires a strategic approach. Attendees will learn practical steps for initiating and structuring a governance program that aligns with their organization's goals and regulatory obligations.

What are the key elements of a program?

Finally, the webinar will outline the critical components of an effective AI governance program, from data management and algorithm transparency to accountability mechanisms and continuous monitoring.

Join the Conversation

