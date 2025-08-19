ARTICLE
19 August 2025

Part Two: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act Webinar Series The Future Of Healthcare In Florida (Video)

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome to Part 2 of our series on the Impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Healthcare.
United States Florida Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Adam Herbst
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Welcome to Part 2 of our series on the Impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Healthcare. Part 1 of our series covered the national implications of the bill. Part 2 of the series will examine the interplay between federal law and Florida-specific policies, informed by key trends in the local healthcare landscape, with a particular focus on how smaller providers and emerging healthtech companies can adapt to potentially disruptive changes.

Healthcare stakeholders of every kind are encouraged to attend this important webinar series—including hospital and health system executives, long-term and home-based care providers, tech companies serving Medicaid populations, investors, and anyone else affected by fundamental shifts in how the Medicaid program is financed, regulated, and delivered.

The format will include live discussion, presentation slides, Q&A and practical guidance from legal and strategic experts. This is a timely opportunity to get ahead of changes that may dramatically reshape access, compliance, and business viability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam Herbst
Adam Herbst
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More