Part Two: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act Webinar Series The Future Of Healthcare In Florida (Video)

Welcome to Part 2 of our series on the Impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Healthcare. Part 1 of our series covered the national implications of the bill. Part 2 of the series will examine the interplay between federal law and Florida-specific policies, informed by key trends in the local healthcare landscape, with a particular focus on how smaller providers and emerging healthtech companies can adapt to potentially disruptive changes.
Healthcare stakeholders of every kind are encouraged to attend this important webinar series—including hospital and health system executives, long-term and home-based care providers, tech companies serving Medicaid populations, investors, and anyone else affected by fundamental shifts in how the Medicaid program is financed, regulated, and delivered.
The format will include live discussion, presentation slides, Q&A and practical guidance from legal and strategic experts. This is a timely opportunity to get ahead of changes that may dramatically reshape access, compliance, and business viability.
