Teva And Prestige Biopharma Enter Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Their Trastuzumab Biosimilar

On October 20, 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH ("Teva") announced a licensing agreement with Prestige BioPharma Ltd. ("Prestige BioPharma") to commercialize TUZNUE® (trastuzumab), a biosimilar to Genentech's HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab), in a majority of European countries. Under the license and supply agreement, Teva obtained the rights to market and distribute TUZNUE® across most European markets. Prestige BioPharma will maintain responsibility for manufacturing and supply.

In September 2024, Prestige BioPharma received marketing authorization for TUZNUE® from the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.

