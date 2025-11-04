ARTICLE
4 November 2025

Teva And Prestige Biopharma Enter Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Their Trastuzumab Biosimilar

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On October 20, 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH ("Teva") announced a licensing agreement with Prestige BioPharma Ltd. ("Prestige BioPharma") to commercialize TUZNUE® (trastuzumab), a biosimilar to Genentech's HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab), in a majority of European countries.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Riley Wyberg
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)

On October 20, 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH ("Teva") announced a licensing agreement with Prestige BioPharma Ltd. ("Prestige BioPharma") to commercialize TUZNUE® (trastuzumab), a biosimilar to Genentech's HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab), in a majority of European countries. Under the license and supply agreement, Teva obtained the rights to market and distribute TUZNUE® across most European markets. Prestige BioPharma will maintain responsibility for manufacturing and supply.

In September 2024, Prestige BioPharma received marketing authorization for TUZNUE® from the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Riley Wyberg
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More