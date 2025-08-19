One Minute Matters [Video]: What Do SNFs Have To Disclose Under CMS's New Rule? (With David Padalino) (Video)

Is your Skilled Nursing Facility ready for the CMS's new disclosure rules?
SNFs now have until January 1, 2026, to complete their off-cycle revalidation and submit expanded ownership and governance data to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. David Padalino explains how to navigate the complex reporting requirements and avoid costly noncompliance penalties.
