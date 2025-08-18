ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Class Action Decisions Published April 2025

SH
Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Contributor

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Mitchell F. Engel,Tristan L. Duncan,Amir Nassihi
+1 Authors

Highlights from this issue include: 

  • Rule 23(b)(3) Damages.  In an action challenging The Salvation Army's policy at its adult rehabilitation centers that prevented individuals with opioid use disorder from accessing medication for their disorder, the court refused to certify a Rule 23(b)(3) damages class of people who were admitted to a rehabilitation center and their primary "abused" substance upon intake was opiates after finding the class contained uninjured class members.

Originally published June 2025

