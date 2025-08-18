Class Action Decisions Published April 2025

Highlights from this issue include:
- Rule 23(b)(3) Damages. In an action challenging The Salvation Army's policy at its adult rehabilitation centers that prevented individuals with opioid use disorder from accessing medication for their disorder, the court refused to certify a Rule 23(b)(3) damages class of people who were admitted to a rehabilitation center and their primary "abused" substance upon intake was opiates after finding the class contained uninjured class members.
Originally published June 2025
