ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Changes In Sunscreen Regulation & Litigation Are Heating Up: Updates From Congress To The Courts

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
In an effort to update and modernize the FDA's regulation of sunscreen, Representative John Joyce (R-Ohio) and a group of bipartisan...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Preetha Chakrabarti and Helen Ogunyanwo

In an effort to update and modernize the FDA's regulation of sunscreen, Representative John Joyce (R-Ohio) and a group of bipartisan members of Congress introduced in June the Supporting Accessible, Flexible, and Effective Sunscreen (SAFE) Standards Act. If enacted, the bill would establish a more flexible regulatory scheme at the FDA, decrease the cost in the approval process and expand the array of sunscreen available for purchase. Click here to read the full version of the alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Preetha Chakrabarti
Preetha Chakrabarti
Photo of Helen Ogunyanwo
Helen Ogunyanwo
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More