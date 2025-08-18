Changes In Sunscreen Regulation & Litigation Are Heating Up: Updates From Congress To The Courts

In an effort to update and modernize the FDA's regulation of sunscreen, Representative John Joyce (R-Ohio) and a group of bipartisan members of Congress introduced in June the Supporting Accessible, Flexible, and Effective Sunscreen (SAFE) Standards Act. If enacted, the bill would establish a more flexible regulatory scheme at the FDA, decrease the cost in the approval process and expand the array of sunscreen available for purchase. Click here to read the full version of the alert.

