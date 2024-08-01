How Medical Science Liaisons Support Compliance During Pharmaceutical Product Launch

In the world of pharmaceuticals, few events generate as much excitement and "need for speed" as the launch of a new product. It is a culminating moment that represents years of research, development, and rigorous testing, bringing hope of improved quality of life to patients who have been waiting for better treatment options. And just like the unveiling of groundbreaking technology, the imminent launch of a new pharmaceutical product generates a "buzz" among healthcare providers, researchers, and patients alike, as they anticipate the long-awaited moment where innovation finally reaches its potential to change lives.

Far from coincidence, this buzz is the result of meticulous and strategic planning by pharmaceutical companies, which typically begins long before a new product is even approved for use. A critical component of this planning is ensuring that both the run up to launch and launch itself are done in compliance with a myriad of global healthcare compliance laws, regulations and agency guidance. In this blog post, we explore how Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) are beginning to play a pivotal role in the compliance work that is required during the product launch process.

Building the Buzz

Most pharmaceutical companies follow a similar launch playbook that includes these core elements:

Strategic Communication : As with any commercial effort, effective communication is key. Pharma companies will leverage various channels, including social media, press releases, and healthcare conferences, to disseminate information about their new product, highlighting benefits, clinical trial results, and of course, its potential impact on patient care.

: As with any commercial effort, effective communication is key. Pharma companies will leverage various channels, including social media, press releases, and healthcare conferences, to disseminate information about their new product, highlighting benefits, clinical trial results, and of course, its potential impact on patient care. Collaborative Engagement : Engaging with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers in the healthcare sector is critical to amplifying the message. These respected voices in the medical community lend credibility and generate interest among healthcare providers and patients.

: Engaging with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers in the healthcare sector is critical to amplifying the message. These respected voices in the medical community lend credibility and generate interest among healthcare providers and patients. Educational Initiatives: Organizing webinars, workshops, and seminars to educate healthcare professionals about a new product ensures they are well-informed and prepared to discuss it with their patients. These initiatives also foster a sense of anticipation and readiness within the medical community.

The Role of Medical Science Liaisons

Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) are field-based professionals (typically within the company's Medical Affairs function) who help bridge the gap between pharmaceutical companies and the medical community. Although their responsibilities span the entire product lifecycle, MSLs are becoming the unsung heroes of a new product launch by leveraging their vast scientific knowledge to ensure that accurate information is communicated effectively and compliantly. Among other things, MSLs contribute:

Scientific Expertise : MSLs are subject matter experts who possess in-depth knowledge about the science behind a new product. They are able to provide critical scientific information and insights to healthcare professionals, answering questions and addressing concerns with precision and accuracy.

: MSLs are subject matter experts who possess in-depth knowledge about the science behind a new product. They are able to provide critical scientific information and insights to healthcare professionals, answering questions and addressing concerns with precision and accuracy. Compliance Assurance : MSLs are tasked with ensuring that communications and interactions adhere to all company policies and procedures, in addition to the complex legal and regulatory requirements, all while maintaining the integrity of the information shared and avoiding any potential pitfalls associated with misinformation.

: MSLs are tasked with ensuring that communications and interactions adhere to all company policies and procedures, in addition to the complex legal and regulatory requirements, all while maintaining the integrity of the information shared and avoiding any potential pitfalls associated with misinformation. Relationship Building: By fostering strong relationships with healthcare providers, MSLs create a network of advocates who are well-versed in the new product's benefits and applications. These relationships are built on trust and mutual respect, enhancing the product's credibility.

Compliance Tips for Medical Science Liaisons

Since compliance is a paramount concern of all pharmaceutical companies, it is vital that MSLs strike the right balance between supporting a successful product launch and meeting the company's compliance obligations. To help, here are some best practices for ensuring compliance that MSLs should consider:

1. Collaborate Cross-functionally

MSLs are expected to adhere to the company's internal policies and procedures, as well as understand the current legal and regulatory landscape inside and out. Working closely with the Medical Affairs leadership, company attorneys, and compliance staff can help MSLs stay informed and ensure that all materials and communications intended for healthcare providers are reviewed and approved in accordance with the company's material review and approval process. This cross functional collaboration (which usually includes stakeholders from legal, compliance, regulatory, medical and commercial) is critical to a successful launch.

2. Communicate with Transparency

MSLs should always strive to provide clear, accurate, and evidence-based information, while avoiding exaggerated claims or unsupported statements about a new product's efficacy or safety.

3. Focus on Education

Initiatives that aim to educate and inform healthcare professionals about a new product's clinical benefits, usage, and potential side effects can help MSLs foster trust and credibility with the medical community. Since the role of an MSL is centered around the science, their activities should not fall into the realm of commercial and product promotion.

4. Measure Impact

Regular review of feedback from healthcare providers and patients can help MSLs gauge the success of a new product launch, and if necessary, guide them in adapting their strategies for achieving launch-related goals. By staying responsive to data, MSLs can ensure the effectiveness of the launch within the applicable compliance boundaries. That said, MSL compensation should never be tied to product sales figures or other data-driven KPIs.

5. Reflect the Tone from the Top

MSLs should find ways to incorporate leadership directives citing zero-tolerance for non-compliance when developing and implementing policies, SOPs and work guidelines. This messaging can provide strong and compelling support for the MSL's compliance role by demonstrating that the compliance function is not operating on an island—even in an environment that demands the "need for speed."

Launching a new pharmaceutical product is a moment of immense excitement and promise. By leveraging the role of the MSL, companies can successfully introduce their innovative products to the market while simultaneously ensuring compliance with myriad laws, regulations and guidance. Moreover, through use of internal controls, strategic communication, and collaborative engagement, MSLs can achieve the delicate balance expected of their role, that, when achieved, can lead to transformative advancements in patient care and well-being.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.