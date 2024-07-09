ARTICLE
9 July 2024

New Medicare Billing Rules: What MFTs, MHCs, And IOP Providers Need To Know

Starting January 1, 2024, Medicare began covering services provided to Medicare beneficiaries by marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) services. With this change, Medicare has become the primary payer for these services.

To allow providers time to enroll in Medicare, the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) and MyCare Ohio plans have continued to pay claims for these services for Medicaid enrollees with dual Medicare and Medicaid eligibility through June 30, 2024. Once providers are enrolled with Medicare, claims must be submitted to Medicare before the provider seeks cost-sharing reimbursement from Medicaid.

In compliance with these updates, ODM recently announced updates to its Medicare and Third-Party Liability Bypass List, effective July 1, 2024. The Bypass List, organized by procedure code, indicates which provider types may bypass Medicare and bill Medicaid directly. The list has been updated to reflect the small set of provider types now eligible to bypass Medicare.

