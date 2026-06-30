ARTICLE
30 June 2026

OSHA Proposes New Rules On Respiratory Protection And 20 Other Standards

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Federal OSHA has proposed significant amendments to its Respiratory Protection Standard that would eliminate medical evaluation requirements for employees using filtering facepiece respirators and loose-fitting powered air-purifying respirators. The proposed changes aim to reduce administrative burdens on employers while maintaining other critical safety program elements, but may introduce new legal considerations under workers' compensation and the Americans with Disabilities Act. OSHA is also advancing pa
United States Employment and HR
Adam R. Young and Mark Lies II
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

Seyfarth Synopsis: Federal OSHA has proposed new rulemakings seek to minimize respiratory protection requirements for employers which may require employers to update practices in 2026.

In June 2026, OSHA has advanced a proposal to amend the Respiratory Protection Standard (29 CFR 1910.134) and scheduled virtual public hearings on this and other proposed rulemakings.

1. What’s the Change to the Respiratory Protection Standard?

Under the current Respiratory Protection Standard, employees whose job duties might require them to use respirators must be medically evaluated, receive fit tests, and receive appropriate training. Voluntary use of filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) can be allowed with special Appendix D training (and no medical evaluation or fit test), but only where there is no exposure to a respiratory hazard above an occupational exposure limit.

OSHA’s proposed regulatory update would remove medical evaluation requirements for employees using filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs), such as N95s, and loose-fitting powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs). All other Respiratory Protection Standard program elements—hazard assessment, training, fit testing, and maintenance—would remain unchanged.

2. Why the Change?

Medical evaluations ask detailed questions and require follow-up for a range of common respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, resulting in substantial administrative costs to employers. In practice, doctors rarely prohibit employees from donning FFRs (e.g. N-95 masks commonly worn during the pandemic) and PAPRs (which feed air into a mask and do not require negative pressure through a filter). Further, OSHA notes that FFRs and PAPRs impose minimal physiological burden in typical work conditions, and cites the limited evidence that medical evaluations improve safety outcomes for FFR and PAPR users.

3. Potential Legal Claims Founded on Respirator Injuries

Regardless of the alleged low physiological burden created by FFRs and PAPRs and the limited evidence of improved safety outcomes, the Respiratory Protection Standard’s medical evaluation requirements were founded on an understanding that respirator use could cause injuries to certain sensitive employees. Respirator use without medical evaluations could result in or coincide with physical injuries or mental health crises (e.g. claustrophobia from the confining mask of a PAPR). For direct employees, these incidents could result in unanticipated workers’ compensation claims. Staffing agency employees or third-party contractors could file tort claims against the host employer. 

4. Overlooked ADA liabilities?

Because workers who would only don an FFR or PAPR would no longer be required to have a medical evaluation performed, a policy that requires medical evaluations for these employees may constitute an unlawful medical inquiry under Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act, subjecting the employer to ADA liability. Accordingly, the Respiratory Protection Standard revision may require employers to update their respiratory protection programs and analyze which types of respirators employees will use to ensure they can lawfully be medically evaluated.

5. Additional Chemical Standard Proposed Changes

OSHA is also proposing rulemakings on regulations relating to 16 chemicals, to expand the types of permissible respirators. 

Chemical standards proposed for change include: 2-dibromo-3-chloropropane; 1, 3-Butadiene; 13 Carcinogens (4-Nitrobiphenyl, etc.); Acrylonitrile; Asbestos; Benzene; Cadmium; Coke Oven Emissions; Cotton Dust; Ethylene Oxide; Formaldehyde; Inorganic Arsenic; Lead; Methylene Chloride; Methylenedianiline; and Vinyl Chloride.

6. Fixed Ladder Proposed Changes

OSHA proposed amending the Walking Working Surface Standard with regard to fixed ladders to eliminate the November 18, 2036 deadline requiring employers to retrofit all existing fixed ladders over 24 feet with personal fall arrest or ladder safety systems.

For questions on these issues or other workplace safety and environmental inquiries, contact your attorney from Seyfarth’s Workplace Safety and Environmental team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adam R. Young
Adam R. Young
Photo of Mark Lies II
Mark Lies II
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More