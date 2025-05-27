Maryland's New Heat Management Regulations (Video)

Employment attorney Nicole Behrman presented Maryland's Occupational Safety and Health administrative heat stress standards, outlining requirements for employers to protect employees from heat hazards during Lerch, Early & Brewer's Spring Cleaning Webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

You can watch the video of the discussion here:

