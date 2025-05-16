Virginia Healthcare Employers Must Comply With New Workplace Violence Reporting Requirements

Starting July 1, 2025, healthcare employers in Virginia will need to implement comprehensive workplace violence prevention plans or reporting systems. This new mandate requires employers to document, track, and analyze incidents of workplace violence, maintaining records for at least two years.

On March 24, 2025, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law House Bill 2269 and Senate Bill 162, which introduce these new reporting requirements. The legislation aims to enhance the safety of healthcare workers through measures such as continuing education, de-escalation training, risk identification, and violence prevention planning. These bills amend Section 31.1-127 of the Code of Virginia. Read more.

