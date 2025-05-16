ARTICLE
16 May 2025

Virginia Healthcare Employers Must Comply With New Workplace Violence Reporting Requirements

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Starting July 1, 2025, healthcare employers in Virginia will need to implement comprehensive workplace violence prevention plans or reporting systems.
United States Virginia Employment and HR
Kristina H. Vaquera,Nicolas M. Cotten,Adrienne M. Wood
+1 Authors

Starting July 1, 2025, healthcare employers in Virginia will need to implement comprehensive workplace violence prevention plans or reporting systems. This new mandate requires employers to document, track, and analyze incidents of workplace violence, maintaining records for at least two years.

On March 24, 2025, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law House Bill 2269 and Senate Bill 162, which introduce these new reporting requirements. The legislation aims to enhance the safety of healthcare workers through measures such as continuing education, de-escalation training, risk identification, and violence prevention planning. These bills amend Section 31.1-127 of the Code of Virginia. Read more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kristina H. Vaquera
Kristina H. Vaquera
Photo of Nicolas M. Cotten
Nicolas M. Cotten
Photo of Milena Radovic
Milena Radovic
Photo of Adrienne M. Wood
Adrienne M. Wood
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More