Another Year In The Books – OSHA's Top Ten Safety Violations For Fiscal Year 2024

OSHA enforces almost 1,000 standards and tens of thousands of individual regulations related to General Industry, Construction, Maritime, and other industries. Once again, OSHA released its preliminary data for the top ten most frequently cited standards for FY 2024 at the National Safety Council Safety Congress & Expo. Final FY 2024 data will be released in early-April 2025 to allow inspection data to close following the end of the fiscal year on September 30, 2024.

Reflecting OSHA's 2024 focus on falls, fall protection general requirements in construction again tops the list. Respiratory protection saw the biggest relative increase in position, demonstrating a greater focus of airborne hazards in General Industry workplaces. To reduce the risk of incidents and OSHA citations, employers and safety managers would be wise to focus on the safety hazards associated with these standards.

Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501): 6,307 violations Hazard Communication (1910.1200): 2,888 Ladders (1926.1053): 2,573 Respiratory Protection (1910.134): 2,470 Lockout/Tagout (1910.147): 2,443 Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178): 2,248 Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503): 2,050 Scaffolding (1926.451): 1,873 Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1926.102): 1,814 Machine Guarding (1910.212): 1,541

Originally published 21 January 2025

