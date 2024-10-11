OSHA Publishes The Top Ten Violations Of 2024

Following historical precedent, OSHA's top ten cited violations for 2024 surprise no one. They all appeared on last year's list, although their relative positions changed a bit. Fall protection (general requirements) remains the most cited citation and has held the spot for the fourteenth consecutive year.

The full list in order appears below:

Fall Protection (General Requirements) Hazard Communication Ladders Respiratory Protection Lockout/Tagout Powered Industrial Trucks Fall Protection (Training Requirements) Scaffolding Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment (Eye and Face Protection) Machine Guarding

The good news is that 2024 saw a nearly 10% decrease in the total number of violations cited on the top 10 list compared to 2023. For employers wishing to review workplace safety programs or start new ones, the top ten list is always a good place to start.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.