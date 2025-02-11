ARTICLE
11 February 2025

The Results Are In: What Safety Professionals Can Expect With The New Presidential Administration

Jane Henican Heidingsfelder

With a new administration often comes new rules and regulations. Earlier this month I spoke at the 2025 EHS Management Institute held in Amelia Island, FL. During our workshop, I discussed with attendees certain challenges employers face, as well as predictions for the new administration.

Here are the top three takeaways from our session:

  1. OSHA's walk-around rule will likely not be used in the way employers feared.
  2. OSHA's Heat Safety Rule may not go away. If it stays around, it will be revised.
  3. Employers can expect OSHA to continue to enforce their established standards.

