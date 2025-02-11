The Results Are In: What Safety Professionals Can Expect With The New Presidential Administration

With a new administration often comes new rules and regulations. Earlier this month I spoke at the 2025 EHS Management Institute held in Amelia Island, FL. During our workshop, I discussed with attendees certain challenges employers face, as well as predictions for the new administration.
Here are the top three takeaways from our session:
- OSHA's walk-around rule will likely not be used in the way employers feared.
- OSHA's Heat Safety Rule may not go away. If it stays around, it will be revised.
- Employers can expect OSHA to continue to enforce their established standards.
