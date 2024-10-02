Hospitals must prepare now to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2975, which requires certain hospitals to implement a weapons screening policy and use specified weapons detection devices, other than handheld metal detector wands.

For years, California has led the nation in workplace violence prevention laws, beginning with workplace violence prevention standards for hospitals. The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (Cal/OSHA) adopted standards that mandated that hospitals prevent weapons from entering the facility by the use of safeguards, such as weapons detection devices, among other options.

Under AB 2975, by March 1, 2027, Cal/OSHA must adopt standards requiring hospitals to use automatic "security mechanisms, devices, or technology designed to screen and identify instruments capable of inflicting death or serious bodily injury" at three specific locations: the main public entrance, the entrance to the emergency department and at the entrance to labor and delivery if it is separate. This requirement will not apply to the ambulance entrance. The Standards Board will define a list of the security mechanisms, devices, or technologies that meet these requirements.

Handheld metal detector wands may continue to be used, but they must be used in connection with other automatic detection devices. Small and rural hospitals, entrances with space limitations, and hospitals providing extended care to patients with complex needs may continue to use only handheld detectors.

Adding additional costs, hospitals must also assign personnel, other than healthcare providers, to monitor and operate the devices. These personnel must receive at least 8 hours of training on the detectors, hospital policy if a weapon is detected, de-escalation, and implicit bias. Hospitals are required to post notices about weapons detection screening in conspicuous locations near public entrances where these devices are used.

