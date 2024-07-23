ARTICLE
23 July 2024

"Successful Implementations Of Safety Protocols And Procedures: Employer Obligations & Compliance," Facility Safety Management

Jane Heidingsfelder, a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the New Orleans office, authored the Facility Safety Management article
Jane Heidingsfelder, a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the New Orleans office, authored the Facility Safety Management article "Successful Implementations of Safety Protocols and Procedures: Employer Obligations & Compliance" published on June 11, 2024. Jane's article explores new focus areas of OSHA, including fall prevention and protection, workplace violence, and the walkaround rule. She also provides employers with helpful tips to address these issues.

