Is Your California Workplace Violence Prevention Program In Place?

As of July 1, all California employers (except healthcare employers) must have a written Workplace Violence Prevention Program (WVPP) in place that is tailored to their specific workplace. The program must identify company personnel responsible for the safety plan, identify and speak to existing workplace hazards, implement an active incident reporting structure (including an emergency alert system), include evacuation plans, detail procedures for post-incident response and investigations, and adopt a system for the employer's annual review of any implemented program. In addition to numerous other obligations, employers must train their employees on this program when it is first established and annually thereafter. Training must include an opportunity for interactive questions and answers with a person knowledgeable about the employer's plan. For more information on the various requirements, please see our prior Client Alert on this new requirement. If you have any questions about this new requirement or wish to have your WVPP prepared or reviewed, please reach out to Lewis Brisbois. As always, our Labor & Employment team is ready to assist you with your compliance needs.

