Littler Lounge: The Labor Law Pendulum – Navigating Change In 2025 (Podcast)

Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave sit down with labor attorneys Brendan Fitzgerald and Arrissa Meyer to explore the evolving labor landscape in 2025. From the surprising breadth of protected concerted activity to the leadership shakeups at the National Labor Relations Board, the conversation covers the legal and cultural forces shaping today's workplace.

They discuss how generational dynamics, post-pandemic expectations, and shifting political winds are influencing employee perspectives – and what that means for employers trying to navigate a regulatory environment marked by uncertainty. They also dig into recent shifts in NLRB leadership and enforcement priorities, and how those changes are complicating employers' ability to plan with confidence.

