30 October 2024

Navigating Whistleblower Protections And Incentives: Key Insights From The SEC, CFTC, And DOJ

This panel discussion features the leaders of the whistleblower offices at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Justice, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
United States Strategy
Attendees will gain insight and guidance on how these programs function, how whistleblowers play a critical role in enforcing and shaping federal laws, and how whistleblower programs and enforcement strategies may change in the coming years. This discussion is essential for legal practitioners, corporate officers, and anyone interested in whistleblower protection and enforcement.

Panelists include:

  • Patrick Gushue, Acting Director, US Department of Justice's Corporate Whistleblower Awards (CWA) Pilot Program
  • Creola Kelly, Chief, US Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Whistleblower
  • Brian Young, Director, Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Whistleblower Office

