Gia Grimm And Veronica Nannis Discussed Public Interest Law With A Vietnamese Delegation

The US State Department and US Embassy in Hanoi sponsored a virtual program about public interest law for a Vietnamese delegation comprised of lawyers, judges and other officials.

JGL's associate Virginia (Gia) Grimm joined by principal Veronica Nannis shared the basics of the False Claims Act work that JGL provides and tried to highlight topics and aspects of that law that would be most important to a country like Vietnam. They spoke for over an hour and answered audience questions. This delegation will travel to Washington DC in August, when Gia and Veronica hope to meet them personally.

