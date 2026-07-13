Does Using AI On A Government Contract Put Your Trade Secrets At Risk? What Defense Contractors Need To Know (Video)

Defense contractors using artificial intelligence in government contract performance face a critical question about intellectual property rights. While AI-assisted work doesn't automatically transfer proprietary systems to the government, vague transparency and explainability clauses in contracts can quietly expand disclosure obligations and erode decades-old trade secret protections.

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Artificial intelligence is moving into government contract performance. AI now supports scheduling, logistics, and production planning on federal contracts. Defense contractors are asking a critical question. Does using AI on a Navy or other government contract give the government rights to your proprietary systems, methods, or data?

The short answer is no. The real risk lies elsewhere. Vague AI transparency and explainability clauses can quietly expand disclosure obligations. This contract language can erode trade secret protections that have existed for decades. This video explains how government IP rights apply to AI-assisted performance and identifies the exposure points that general counsel need to know about. Key actions include defining deliverables precisely, managing explainability requests without revealing proprietary logic, and treating AI workflows as intellectual property assets. self

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