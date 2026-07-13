Does Using AI On A Government Contract Put Your Trade Secrets At Risk? What Defense Contractors Need To Know (Video)

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Artificial intelligence is moving into government contract performance.
- AI now supports scheduling, logistics, and production planning on federal contracts.
Defense contractors are asking a critical question.
- Does using AI on a Navy or other government contract give the government rights to your proprietary systems, methods, or data?
- The short answer is no. The real risk lies elsewhere.
Vague AI transparency and explainability clauses can quietly expand disclosure obligations.
- This contract language can erode trade secret protections that have existed for decades.
This video explains how government IP rights apply to AI-assisted performance and identifies the exposure points that general counsel need to know about.
- Key actions include defining deliverables precisely, managing explainability requests without revealing proprietary logic, and treating AI workflows as intellectual property assets.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]