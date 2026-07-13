Defense: A New Deals Environment

Emerging technologies and government focus on security will drive new entrants and consolidation in the sector, but the realities of procurement remain a political and commercial challenge

Key takeaways

1 Fiscal commitments to defence around the globe have surged, with consolidation in the sector expected to drive strategic M&A.

2 Innovations and increased focus on dual-use technologies have attracted new investors to the sector, particularly venture capital.

3 Investors looking at dual-use companies must consider regulatory commitments risk, with information required for due diligence purposes often difficult to obtain.

4 The proliferation of start-ups in the sector and expected government-to-government deals will mean established defence contractors will be involved in new types of deals and contracting models.

5 Non-US companies from traditionally allied jurisdictions should still be able to complete deals in the market, but businesses must navigate the CFIUS process, which has become tighter in recent years.

The Ukraine war and a changing relationship with the US has given European governments a sense of urgency. Further conflicts and tensions elsewhere have globalised the trend. World-wide defense spending grew from US$ 2.48 trillion in 2024 to US$ 2.63 trillion in 2025, with Europe increasing spending by 12.6% year on year (to US$ 563 billion) and Asia by 5.7% (to US$ 573 billion), according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies .

While observers have raised concerns about the speed and focus of rearmament in regions where it is thought to be needed, global increases in defense spending have driven consolidation in the sector.

"There's been an uptick in dual-use and defence-related work," says Sönke Becker, head of HSF Kramer's corporate practice in Germany and manufacturing and industrials sector team. "If we look at Germany, we can definitely expect consolidation. Now is the time for making your business bigger and getting closer to the German government. That trend will continue for the foreseeable future."

Arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is among those who have set ambitious targets, eyeing sales of €50 billion by 2030, an approximate fivefold increase on its 2025 revenues. The group is also exploring an array of new technologies and platforms, notably acquiring shipyard group Lürssen's naval division in September last year and forging a joint venture with ICEYE in November, Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions. Armin Pappberger, CEO, aims to develop Rheinmetall into an integrated technology group, providing integrated network solutions “from sensor to effector”.

While governments have made significant investments in conventional weapons, such as tanks and traditional aircraft, new systems such as drones, modern satellites, and assets underpinned by AI and quantum technology have become central to defense strategy. As a result, established defense contractors may find themselves acquiring nascent companies such as technology-driven start-ups in unfamiliar jurisdictions.

"Even the players that have been there and done it all themselves might find themselves in a different environment," says London-based corporate partner Stephen Rayfield. "No one knows with certainty what's coming next. With governments looking for new solutions and security partnerships, customers and contractors might not just be dealing with their existing supply chains."

No one knows with certainty what's coming next. With governments looking for new solutions and security partnerships, customers and contractors might not just be dealing with their existing supply chains Stephen Rayfield

Partner, London

Are new investors being attracted to the sector?

The prevailing military doctrine of the last 50 years has prioritised power and precision over mass, informing the focus on expensive defense platforms such as missile systems, submarines and aircraft carriers.

However, recent developments in AI and autonomous systems, combined with new commercially available technologies which can be manufactured cheaply such as drones, has seen military experts coin a new euphemism – 'precise mass'. These innovations have attracted a new profile of investor and removed some of the reticence that has traditionally characterised investment into the sector.

"A variety of investors are coming in," notes London-based M&A partner Siddhartha Shukla, whose deals work focuses on defense. "Banks and private equity houses which previously abandoned or did not have a defense desk have put that defense desk back. That's driven by deployment of cash into the sector and opportunities."

The transition has been particularly fast in Germany, according to Becker: "Prior to 2022, Germany was a largely pacifist country. It was somewhat of a challenge to invest in defense assets. That has dramatically changed. There is no reticence now to get close to the defense sector, and that very much includes venture capital."

Acquirers from more traditional US ally and partner nations, such as the Five Eyes nations, Germany, France, Japan and others, can have an easier time getting clearance without significant mitigation remedies, at least compared to investors from ‘countries of concern’ to the US Government Joseph Falcone

Partner, New York