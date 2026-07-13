House And Senate Committees To Hold CFPB Hearings

House and Senate committees next week will hold hearings on the “The Semi-Annual Report of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.”

The hearings will mark the first time that Trump Administration CFPB officials will testify before Congress.

The House Financial Services Committee hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on July 15, while the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on July 16.

The Senate and House hearings list Acting CFPB Acting Director Russell Vought as the lone witness.

President Trump has nominated Brian Johnson to be the next CFPB director to replace Acting Director Vought. However, Johnson has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, so he will not testify at the hearings.