Authorizing Cameron County, Texas To Own, Operate And Maintain The Brownsville And Matamoros Bridge In Brownsville, Texas (Trump EO Tracker)

Grants Cameron County, Texas a Presidential Permit to own, operate and maintain the Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge, a vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle border crossing connecting Brownsville...

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Grants Cameron County, Texas a Presidential Permit to own, operate and maintain the Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge, a vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle border crossing connecting Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Mexico, subject to specified federal oversight and compliance requirements. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Authorizing Cameron County, Texas To Own, Operate and Maintain the Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge in Brownsville, Texas

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