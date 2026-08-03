Presidential Determination Pursuant To Section 101 Of The Defense Production Act Of 1950, As Amended, On Recoverable Critical Minerals And Materials (Trump EO Tracker)

Determines that recoverable critical minerals and materials are essential to the national defense under the Defense Production Act and directs the Department of Commerce to use its authorities to prioritize...

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Determines that recoverable critical minerals and materials are essential to the national defense under the Defense Production Act and directs the Department of Commerce to use its authorities to prioritize and secure the domestic supply of recoverable critical minerals and materials through implementing regulations, guidance, and other actions.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 101 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as Amended, on Recoverable Critical Minerals and Materials

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