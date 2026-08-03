The Week In Weed: July 31, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see Congress working on both a new hemp bill and legislation to protect insurers. Rhode Island is getting its act together and setting up a retail market. And finally, guess what’s the biggest attraction at the California State Fair?

FEDERAL HEMP BILL

Congress is attempting to stave off the end of the hemp industry with a new bill, the Lawful Hemp Protection Act. It is bipartisan, introduced by Andy Barr (R-KY) and co-sponsored by Angie Craig (D-MN). It would establish a regulatory framework for consumable hemp (CBD and intoxicating cannabinoids, including hemp beverages) that is distinct from the existing rules for industrial hemp. Testing systems, packaging requirements and prohibitions on consumption by those under 21 are all part of the bill.

CLAIM ACT

In other federal cannabis actions, a bill to provide protection to insurance companies serving the cannabis industry has been introduced. The Clarifying Law Around Insurance of Marijuana (CLAIM) Act is also bipartisan. Introduced by Kevin Kramer (R-ND) and co-sponsored by Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), it would ensure that insurance companies offering products to the cannabis industry would not face legal liability for doing so. The bill does not require that the insurance industry offer services to cannabis companies; it merely protects those who do.

RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island legalized adult-use cannabis in 2022. Four years later, there’s still no retail market, other than eight medical marijuana dispensaries that are allowed to sell to anyone over 21. Granted, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the country, but that’s still not a lot of options for cannabis consumers. Litigation over residency requirements slowed the process down, but new legislation has eliminated that language. An entirely new process for issuing licenses will begin next month, although that’s not a firm deadline. Entities who previously applied for licenses will have their application fees refunded and are welcome to re-apply now.

AND FINALLY

Cannabis has been a part of the California State Fair for years now. When it first appeared, it was tucked away in the back, part of the fair, but not *really* part of the fair. This year, times have changed. The “California Cannabis Experience” is located close to the main gates, a prime spot, and allows consumption on-site. Retail sales are also legal – if you try something you like, you can take it home!

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week!