State Department Targets CEIBA, GAESA-Linked Entities And Medical Mission Infrastructure Under E.O. 14404

Overview

On July 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of State announced sanctions targeting nine entities and two individuals pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14404. E.O. 14404, issued on May 1, 2026, authorizes sanctions on persons determined to meet specified criteria relating to repression in Cuba and other threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

According to the State Department, the action is intended to limit access to funds generated through Cuba's energy sector, alleged sanctions evasion activities, and overseas medical missions. The designations include entities operating in Cuba's energy and financial services sectors as well as individuals and organizations involved in administering Cuba's overseas medical mission program.

Energy sector and financial services designations

The State Department designated three entities pursuant to Section 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in, or having operated in, the energy sector of the Cuban economy:

Centro de Investigaciones del Petroleo S.A.

Empresa de Energia S.A.

Einarbo S.A.

The State Department also designated four entities connected to Cuba's financial services sector and alleged sanctions evasion activities. These include Terminal de Contenedores de Mariel S.A. and Coral Maritima S.A., which the State Department alleged were involved in a June 2026 transfer of the Port of Mariel intended to evade U.S. sanctions.

Specifically, the State Department designated Ceiba Investments Limited (CEIBA) pursuant to Section 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in the financial services sector of the Cuban economy. According to the State Department, CEIBA is a Guernsey-based investment firm with interests in Cuban real estate, and its Panama subsidiary, CEIBA MTC Properties Inc., assumed full ownership of a former joint venture with the already designated Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA) following GAESA's designation. The State Department also designated Orbit S.A., which it described as a remittance processor that is almost certainly controlled by GAESA.

Medical mission-related designations

The action also targets entities and individuals associated with Cuba's overseas medical mission program. The State Department cited findings in its annual Trafficking in Persons Report and stated that Cuba's labor export programs, including overseas medical missions, involve forced labor practices and represent a significant source of foreign currency for the Cuban government.

Accordingly, the State Department designated:

Comercializadora de Servicios Medicos Cubanos S.A.

Unidad Central de Cooperacion Medica (UCCM)

Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuba's minister of public health

Gretza Sanchez Padron, director of UCCM

According to the State Department, these designations target entities and individuals involved in administering, facilitating, or overseeing Cuba's overseas medical missions.

OFAC designation implications

As a result of the designations, all property and interests in property of the designated persons that are in the United States or within the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

Unless authorized by OFAC or otherwise exempt, U.S. persons generally are prohibited from engaging in transactions involving designated persons. The State Department also emphasized that foreign persons, including foreign financial institutions, may face sanctions exposure for engaging in certain transactions involving persons designated pursuant to E.O. 14404 or persons operating in sectors of the Cuban economy identified under the E.O.

The announcement further notes that the Cuban Assets Control Regulations (CACR) continue to apply, generally prohibiting persons subject to U.S. jurisdiction from dealing in property in which Cuba or a Cuban national has an interest unless authorized or exempt. For a full list of parties targeted by this action, please refer to the following OFAC update.

Key takeaways

The July 2026 action demonstrates the U.S. government's continued use of E.O. 14404 to target a broad range of entities and individuals connected to the Cuban economy. Notably, the designations extend beyond Cuban state-owned entities and government officials to include foreign investment and financial structures that the State Department alleges are linked to sanctioned activity.

We note that the designation of CEIBA is likely to be of particular interest to investors and financial institutions with direct or indirect exposure to Cuba-related assets. The action also highlights continued U.S. focus on entities allegedly connected to GAESA, as well as organizations involved in Cuba's overseas medical mission program. Notably, OFAC simultaneously issued Cuba General License 2, authorizing the wind down of transactions involving CEIBA, Cuba General License 3, authorizing certain transactions related to debt or equity of, or derivative contracts involving, CEIBA, and Cuba General License 4, authorizing transactions for third-country official missions in Cuba.

The concurrent issuance of these general licenses underscores the importance of assessing both the new restrictions and any available authorizations when evaluating the sanctions implications of the designations. The licenses also serve as a reminder that U.S. sanctions programs continue to evolve rapidly under the current administration, requiring ongoing monitoring of both new restrictions and related licensing developments.