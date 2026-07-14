Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

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Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the July 2026 edition of Capital Snapshot, which includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month’s edition of the Capital Snapshot contains a review of the landscape of the 119th Congress, including upcoming congressional schedules and key dates, recently-announced vacancies and special elections, and notable incumbent primary election losses. We also share updates on the FY 2027 federal funding and appropriations processes. Additionally, our team provides comprehensive updates on the latest with trade and tariffs. Furthermore, we share some salient legislative and policy updates across a variety of additional key policy areas, including: (1) defense; (2) tax; (3) financial services; (4) artificial intelligence; (5) technology; (6) data privacy; (7) health care; (8) education; and (9) energy and environment. Furthermore, we provide an overview and outlook of the upcoming 2026 midterm elections in November, including the latest developments with the Maine and Michigan U.S. Senate contests, as well as a recap of various mid-decade redistricting efforts across the country ahead of the midterms. Our team also takes a look at current public opinion polling on President Trump’s job performance and policy priorities, and assesses economic factors and conditions that could impact the political landscape when voters head to the polls in November.

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