The Supreme Court Just Handed The Political Parties Their Best Day In A Generation

The early reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC has been familiar and predictable: another campaign finance guardrail gone, more money washing into our elections, another step toward corruption. That take misses what actually happened. For the first time in two decades, the law moved to strengthen the political parties rather than the outside groups that have spent 15 years eclipsing them. If you have spent any of those years worried about dark money and unaccountable mega-donors, this is the decision you should have been rooting for.

Start with how the parties got so weak in the first place. The coordinated-spending caps the Supreme Court struck down were not the work of McCain-Feingold. They date to the post-Watergate amendments of 1974, capping how much a party committee could spend in direct coordination with its own nominee. What McCain-Feingold did in 2002 was different and arguably more devastating: it banned the parties’ soft money, the unlimited funds that had been their lifeblood. Then Citizens United and SpeechNow v. FEC gave birth to the super PAC, an entity that could raise and spend without limit so long as it stayed nominally “independent” of any candidate.

Put those developments together and you get the lopsided system we have lived under ever since. A billionaire’s super PAC could drop $20 million into a Senate race. A 501(c)(4) could spend millions more without disclosing a donor. But the actual political party — the permanent, accountable, transparent institution that recruits the candidate, vets her, and has to answer to voters — was frozen at a coordinated-spending number that looked like a rounding error. We built a system that systematically defunded the institutions designed to be accountable and handed the advantage to the ones designed not to be.

The court began to correct that. Writing for a 6-3 majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh held that the coordinated-expenditure caps violate the First Amendment. The effect is simple to state and hard to overstate: a national or state party committee may now spend without limit in direct coordination with its candidates. And here is the part the outside groups can never replicate — coordination is the one thing a super PAC is forbidden. The party can now sit in the room with its nominee, plan the ads, mail, field program, data operation, and pay for it. The super PAC has to guess from the outside. Overnight, the party committee holds a tool its better-funded rivals structurally lack.

But the caps falling is half the story. Federal law already permits party committees of the same party to transfer hard money among themselves without limit. State party committees have always had their own independent authority to make coordinated expenditures. Stack those features on top of this ruling, and the party stops being a single, capped actor. It becomes a network.

Consider what that means in a battleground Senate race. The National Republican Senatorial Committee or Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee can raise money nationally and move it to the state party in the seat that will decide control of the chamber. That state committee can then spend it in full, uncapped coordination with the nominee. The national committee’s fundraising reach and the state committee’s coordinated-spending authority combine into one continuous, uncapped pipeline aimed precisely at the seats that matter. The party is no longer a junior partner forced to watch while outside groups run the air war. It can be the air war.

This is the situation that produced the case: JD Vance, then a first-time Senate candidate with thin fundraising, wanted to lean on his party’s deeper pockets and found the law standing in the way. Parties exist to recruit and stand behind candidates who cannot self-fund and have not yet built a national donor list. For the first time in a generation, a party can put real, coordinated money behind its own recruiting judgment.

It is worth being precise about what has not changed. This is not the return of soft money. Every dollar a party spends in coordination still has to be hard money — raised within federal contribution limits, sourced only from permissible donors, with no corporate or union treasury funds and no foreign money, and disclosed to the penny. That discipline is a feature, not a bug.

Party money is the most traceable money in American politics. Strengthening the parties relative to the anonymous 501(c)(4) networks that supplanted them is, if you care about transparency, the pro-disclosure outcome. The reformers spent 20 years inadvertently driving money toward the darkest corners of the system. This decision pulls some of it back toward the light.

What comes next? Two dominoes remain standing. The first is the set of limits on what donors may give to the parties; if the court takes its own logic seriously, those caps are a natural target. The second is McCain-Feingold’s soft money ban. Knock those down and the parties don’t merely recover. They return to the center of American politics, displacing the super PACs and dark-money groups that have filled the vacuum the law created.

After a long, slow defunding of the American political party, the institutions built to be accountable to voters may finally be allowed to compete with the ones that answer to no one. That is not a step toward corruption. For anyone who still believes parties should matter, it is the parties’ best day at the court in more than two decades.

Originally published by The Hill.