ARTICLE
26 February 2026

Government Relations Update 2.19.26

BW
BrownWinick Law

Contributor

BrownWinick Law logo

We are a blend of tradition and innovation. Timeless values and new ways of doing. Focused aggression and honest practicality. Our firm is grounded in proven methods and a consistent track-record of success, but we’re willing to make bold moves when the time is right.

Our attorneys are creative, business-savvy and highly specialized. With decades of experience, we know your industry inside and out.

We’re not afraid to speak up, either. We bring an informed perspective to the table and create sophisticated solutions to your problems. We use every tool in our playbook, from powerful connections to out-of-the-box thinking, to help you make the right call and achieve your goals.

Having the right partner means making the right decisions.

Be bold and be wise with BrownWinick.

Explore Firm Details
With 257 days until the November 3, 2026 general election, the BrownWinick team continues to monitor developments that may affect our clients, including candidate announcements, voter registration trends, and campaign...
United States Government, Public Sector
Matthew H. McKinney,R.G. Schwarm, and Kelsey Schott
Matthew H. McKinney’s articles from BrownWinick Law are most popular:
  • within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
BrownWinick Law are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR

With 257 days until the November 3, 2026 general election, the BrownWinick team continues to monitor developments that may affect our clients, including candidate announcements, voter registration trends, and campaign finance activity.

This year's Iowa general election ballot will feature several high profile races, including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, U.S. House District 2, U.S. House District 3, U.S. House District 4, and statewide offices such as Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, and Secretary of Agriculture,

The candidate filing period remains open. Candidates seeking placement on the June 2, 2026 primary ballot must submit nomination papers by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, while county level candidates have until March 20 to file.

As the election cycle progresses, BrownWinick will continue to provide timely insights and analysis. We will share an overview of declared candidates, updated campaign finance summaries, and the June primary election results. Later this fall, we will also release a comprehensive general election preview prior to the November election.

Below are the cumulative funds raised during the 2025 calendar year for Iowa's federal races and high-profile state races, reported as of January 31, 2026. Those who have recently withdrawn are marked with an * and include:

  • Nathan Sage (D) – U.S. Senate
  • Taylor Wettach (D) – U.S. House District 1 (now running for Iowa State Auditor)
  • Shannon Lundgren (R) – U.S. House District 2
  • Jennifer Konfrst (D) – U.S. House District 3
  • Matt Windschitl (R) – U.S. House District 4

Governor

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Rob Sand (D)

$9,500,000

Randy Feenstra (R)

$4,300,000

Adam Steen (R)

$499,975

Brad Sherman (R)

$201,815

Zach Lahn (R)

$156,931

Eddie Andrews (R)

$40,285

Julie Stauch (D)

$32,078

U.S. Senate

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Ashley Hinson (R)

$4,892,227

Zach Wahls (D)

$2,045,589

Nathan Sage (D)*

$1,349,827

Josh Turek (D)

$1,008,592

Jim Carlin (R)

$170,893

Thomas Laehn (L)

$38,874

U.S. House District 1

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Incumbent)

$3,156,832

Christina Bohannan (D)

$3,013,897

Taylor Wettach (D)*

$683,334

David Pautsch (R)

$44,000

Travis Terrell (D)

$12,940

Grant Hill (R)

N/A

U.S. House District 2

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Lindsay James (D)

$454,328

Clint Twedt-Ball (D)

$333,098

Joe Mitchell (R)

$300,000

Shannon Lundgren (R)*

$83,474

Kathy Dolter (D)

$46,426

Charlie McClintock (R)

$15,113

Dave Bushaw (I)

$7,110

Guy Morgan (D)

$4,834

U.S. House District 3

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Zach Nunn (R-Incumbent)

$2,614,979

Sarah Trone Garriott (D)

$1,388,456

Jennifer Konfrst (D)*

$592,694

Xavier Carrigan (D)

N/A

Tracy Limon (D)

N/A

Easton Wolfe (D)

N/A

U.S. House District 4

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Ryan Rhodes (R)

$314,816

Matt Windschitl (R)*

$67,424

Dave Dawson (D)

$54,858

Ashley WolfTornabane (D)

$8,521

Christian Schlaefer (R)

$7,709

Chris McGowan (R)

N/A

Stephanie Steiner (D)

N/A

Attorney General

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Brenna Bird (R-Incumbent)

$2,000,000

Nate Willems (D)

$717,599

Secretary of State

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Ryan Peterman (D)

$200,784

Paul Pate (R-Incumbent)

$62,104

Secretary of Agriculture

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Mike Naig (R-Incumbent)

$164,942

Chris Jones (D)

N/A

Wade Dooley (D)

N/A

Iowa Treasurer

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Roby Smith (R-Incumbent)

$31,595

John Norwood (D)

N/A

State Auditor

Candidate

2025 Total Raised

Chris Cournoyer (R)

$180,412

Abigail Mass (R)

$35,216

Taylor Wettach (D)

N/A

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Matthew H. McKinney
Matthew H. McKinney
Photo of R.G. Schwarm
R.G. Schwarm
Photo of Kelsey Schott
Kelsey Schott
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More