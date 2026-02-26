Government Relations Update 2.19.26

- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Intellectual Property topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives and HR
With 257 days until the November 3, 2026 general election, the BrownWinick team continues to monitor developments that may affect our clients, including candidate announcements, voter registration trends, and campaign finance activity.
This year's Iowa general election ballot will feature several high profile races, including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, U.S. House District 2, U.S. House District 3, U.S. House District 4, and statewide offices such as Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, and Secretary of Agriculture,
The candidate filing period remains open. Candidates seeking placement on the June 2, 2026 primary ballot must submit nomination papers by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, while county level candidates have until March 20 to file.
As the election cycle progresses, BrownWinick will continue to provide timely insights and analysis. We will share an overview of declared candidates, updated campaign finance summaries, and the June primary election results. Later this fall, we will also release a comprehensive general election preview prior to the November election.
Below are the cumulative funds raised during the 2025 calendar year for Iowa's federal races and high-profile state races, reported as of January 31, 2026. Those who have recently withdrawn are marked with an * and include:
- Nathan Sage (D) – U.S. Senate
- Taylor Wettach (D) – U.S. House District 1 (now running for Iowa State Auditor)
- Shannon Lundgren (R) – U.S. House District 2
- Jennifer Konfrst (D) – U.S. House District 3
- Matt Windschitl (R) – U.S. House District 4
Governor
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Rob Sand (D)
|
$9,500,000
|
Randy Feenstra (R)
|
$4,300,000
|
Adam Steen (R)
|
$499,975
|
Brad Sherman (R)
|
$201,815
|
Zach Lahn (R)
|
$156,931
|
Eddie Andrews (R)
|
$40,285
|
Julie Stauch (D)
|
$32,078
U.S. Senate
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Ashley Hinson (R)
|
$4,892,227
|
Zach Wahls (D)
|
$2,045,589
|
Nathan Sage (D)*
|
$1,349,827
|
Josh Turek (D)
|
$1,008,592
|
Jim Carlin (R)
|
$170,893
|
Thomas Laehn (L)
|
$38,874
U.S. House District 1
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Incumbent)
|
$3,156,832
|
Christina Bohannan (D)
|
$3,013,897
|
Taylor Wettach (D)*
|
$683,334
|
David Pautsch (R)
|
$44,000
|
Travis Terrell (D)
|
$12,940
|
Grant Hill (R)
|
N/A
U.S. House District 2
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Lindsay James (D)
|
$454,328
|
Clint Twedt-Ball (D)
|
$333,098
|
Joe Mitchell (R)
|
$300,000
|
Shannon Lundgren (R)*
|
$83,474
|
Kathy Dolter (D)
|
$46,426
|
Charlie McClintock (R)
|
$15,113
|
Dave Bushaw (I)
|
$7,110
|
Guy Morgan (D)
|
$4,834
U.S. House District 3
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Zach Nunn (R-Incumbent)
|
$2,614,979
|
Sarah Trone Garriott (D)
|
$1,388,456
|
Jennifer Konfrst (D)*
|
$592,694
|
Xavier Carrigan (D)
|
N/A
|
Tracy Limon (D)
|
N/A
|
Easton Wolfe (D)
|
N/A
U.S. House District 4
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Ryan Rhodes (R)
|
$314,816
|
Matt Windschitl (R)*
|
$67,424
|
Dave Dawson (D)
|
$54,858
|
Ashley WolfTornabane (D)
|
$8,521
|
Christian Schlaefer (R)
|
$7,709
|
Chris McGowan (R)
|
N/A
|
Stephanie Steiner (D)
|
N/A
Attorney General
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Brenna Bird (R-Incumbent)
|
$2,000,000
|
Nate Willems (D)
|
$717,599
Secretary of State
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Ryan Peterman (D)
|
$200,784
|
Paul Pate (R-Incumbent)
|
$62,104
Secretary of Agriculture
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Mike Naig (R-Incumbent)
|
$164,942
|
Chris Jones (D)
|
N/A
|
Wade Dooley (D)
|
N/A
Iowa Treasurer
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Roby Smith (R-Incumbent)
|
$31,595
|
John Norwood (D)
|
N/A
State Auditor
|
Candidate
|
2025 Total Raised
|
Chris Cournoyer (R)
|
$180,412
|
Abigail Mass (R)
|
$35,216
|
Taylor Wettach (D)
|
N/A
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.