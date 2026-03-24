ARTICLE
24 March 2026

Navigating 2026 Compliance: Key Dates And Obligations For Federal Filers

N
Nossaman LLP

Contributor

Nossaman LLP logo
For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.
Explore Firm Details
Federal lobbyists, PACs and other filers may have additional filing obligations for this 2026 election year. See the easy-to-follow chart to help determine when a federal report may be due.
United States Government, Public Sector
Frederick T. Dombo III and Nicole Matheson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Nossaman LLP are most popular:
  • within Tax, Transport and Insurance topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries

Federal lobbyists, PACs and other filers may have additional filing obligations for this 2026 election year. See the easy-to-follow chart to help determine when a federal report may be due.

2026 Federal Lobby Reporting

  • Quarterly LD-2 Reports are used to disclose quarterly federal lobbying activity.
  • Semi-Annual LD-203 Reports are used to disclose federal contributions and related costs that the lobby organization or the lobbyists personally give during the time period.

2026 Federal Election Commission Reporting (for PACs and other filers (non-candidate campaign committees))

  • Form 3X is used to disclose all PAC activity for the time period. All receipts and disbursements should be accounted for and timely filed. The FEC does not make exceptions for weekends or holidays.

Form 5 Filers – knowns as "other filers" includes individuals and unregistered 527 organizations that makes independent expenditures that aggregate more than $250 per office sought. Once the threshold is made, the Form 5 Filers are required to file to disclose the activity according to the quarterly report schedule and any applicable 24/48 hour report.

1763698a.jpg

Notes:

* 1/30/27 falls on a weekend, LDA reports are due the following Monday.

** FEC Quarterly Filers are required to file quarterly and any applicable Pre-Primary Reports when a contribution is made to a candidate running in the 2026 election(s).

*** The 12-Day Pre-General Report is only required for quarterly filers if they have contributed to a candidate running in the 2026 General Election during the timeframe of the report (10/1/26-10/14/26), if not, the 30 Day Post-General Report will cover 10/1-11/23).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Frederick T. Dombo III
Frederick T. Dombo III
Photo of Nicole Matheson
Nicole Matheson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More