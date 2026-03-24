U.S. Army RFI Seeks Industry Input And Partnerships To Accelerate Enterprise Modernization

The U.S. Army on February 27, 2026, issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking feedback from industry stakeholders and investors on how the Army can better utilize private sector financing...

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The U.S. Army on February 27, 2026, issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking feedback from industry stakeholders and investors on how the Army can better utilize private sector financing and expertise to solve operational challenges. Specifically, the Army is soliciting innovative financial models, partnership frameworks and contracting strategies across several key strategic investment pillars: 1) energy resilience and dominance, 2) Organic Industrial Base, 3) strengthening logistics and supply chains, 4) real assets and facilities utilization, 5) advanced manufacturing and technology adoption, and 6) critical minerals and resource development. Industry responses are due via email by 5 p.m. ET April 2, 2026.

Background

At the direction of Executive Order 14265, the U.S. Department of War (DOW) is implementing a comprehensive plan to modernize acquisition processes and revitalize the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has also been vocal about his goal to reshape the Army's acquisition structure to incentivize commercial solutions. In support of this effort, the Army has launched a strategic partnership initiative to mobilize private capital in support of agency priorities, recognizing that the Army cannot rely solely on congressional appropriations for these critical modernization efforts.

Taking a holistic approach to these problems, the Army's latest efforts are part of a larger initiative to modernize the Organic Industrial Base (OIB) – a collective network of 23 different military arsenals, depots and ammunition plants located across the U.S. that supply critical defense resources. Over the next few years, the Army plans to implement widespread, foundational changes to these areas to strengthen the OIB as a unified entity and modernize the military through artificial intelligence, advanced engineering and proven operational adjustments.

Strategic Capital Initiative RFI

With that vision in mind, industry feedback is essential to help the Army design a system that is realistic, practical and mutually beneficial to private and public stakeholders. The Army issued the Strategic Capital Initiative RFI to solicit creative ideas for joint ventures, long-term leases, service agreements and more to attract significant investment and derisk projects for the private sector. Ideally, the Amy seeks a "value for value" partnership where the Army trades its steady demand and access to secure land to build projects for the private sector's construction expertise and investment capabilities.

The RFI identifies six strategic investment pillars for which it is interested in proposals, while noting that the list is not all-inclusive):

Energy Resilience and Dominance – with a focus on developing reliable and resilient energy assets, both through construction of energy assets and deployment of software.

– with a focus on developing reliable and resilient energy assets, both through construction of energy assets and deployment of software. Organic Industrial Base – particularly considering incentivizing technologies that will enable the OIB to act as a supplier of critical components to the commercial sector and broader DIB.

– particularly considering incentivizing technologies that will enable the OIB to act as a supplier of critical components to the commercial sector and broader DIB. Strengthening Logistics and Supply Chain – including development of more streamlined logistics capabilities and scaling of technological solutions such as autonomous logistics.

– including development of more streamlined logistics capabilities and scaling of technological solutions such as autonomous logistics. Real Assets and Facilities Utilization – with attention to utilizing innovative contracting mechanisms such as Enhanced Use Leases for projects including data centers, warehouses and industrial parks.

– with attention to utilizing innovative contracting mechanisms such as Enhanced Use Leases for projects including data centers, warehouses and industrial parks. Advanced and Flexible Manufacturing and Technology Adoption – to establish production lines that can pivot between military and commercial needs, ensuring industrial base resilience.

– to establish production lines that can pivot between military and commercial needs, ensuring industrial base resilience. Critical Minerals and Resource Development – to be conducted on Army lands.

The RFI also provides numerous examples of partnership opportunities spanning these pillars.

How to Respond

Substantively, the most persuasive responses will offer a clearly laid out plan for the Army to diversify its customer base and attract long-term private sector investment. Specific examples, either from past experience or realistic hypotheticals, will help the Army better understand industry perspective and improve the likelihood of suggestions being adopted. Participants should also be straightforward about any known risks or barriers to their proposals.

If you have questions about how to respond or would like clarity on what the RFI is looking for, you may submit questions via email, with the subject line "RFI Response: Private Capital and Market Participant Investments," by 5 p.m. ET March 26, 2026. The RFI will close for feedback a week later, at 5 p.m. ET April 3, 2026. The email must include the following information:

your organization's point of contact

a description of your organization's experience with similar projects and examples of past success, if applicable

a substantive response containing ideas for a financial or partnership model on one or more of the six strategic investment pillars, including information on financial structure, governance and operating models, contracting ideas, investment attractiveness, dual-use product partnerships, procurement reform, market speed challenges, economic policies and due diligence requirements

Note: Though the Army does not intend to make responses public, all submissions are accessible through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Participants should therefore avoid disclosing proprietary information in their responses or clearly label all or part of their request as "Proprietary" and provide a supporting justification on each applicable page to prevent disclosure through FOIA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.