CICA Stay Overrides After Life Science Logistics, LLC V. U.S. (Video)

The Federal Circuit's recent decision in Life Science Logistics, LLC v. United States addresses a critical question for government contract protesters: must they demonstrate traditional equitable relief factors...

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Seyfarth government contracts lawyers Ken Kanzawa and Ashton Jones-Doherty discuss CICA stays, overrides, and the Federal Circuit’s April 15, 2026 decision in Life Science Logistics, LLC v. United States, which held that protesters need not prove the equitable relief factors to reinstate a CICA stay.

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