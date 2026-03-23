FinCEN Issues Expanded Southwest Border Geographic Targeting Order

On March 10, 2026, FinCEN issued a renewed and expanded Geographic Targeting Order (GTO) imposing enhanced reporting and recordkeeping requirements on certain money services businesses (MSBs) operating along the Southwest border.

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On March 10, 2026, FinCEN issued a renewed and expanded Geographic Targeting Order (GTO) imposing enhanced reporting and recordkeeping requirements on certain money services businesses (MSBs) operating along the Southwest border. According to FinCEN, the action is intended to support law enforcement efforts to disrupt money laundering and bulk‑cash movement tied to Mexico‑based drug cartels and other criminal networks. The new GTO is effective March 7, 2026, through September 2, 2026, and expands the geographic footprint of prior orders issued in March and September 2025.

Access the new GTO here. Read FinCEN’s press release here. This is a topic on which we previously have blogged extensively.

Scope of the Expanded Order

The GTO requires MSBs located in designated counties and ZIP codes in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas to report cash transactions between $1,000 and $10,000. These reports must be filed on a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) within 30 days, an extension from the standard 15‑day CTR deadline. The GTO also requires MSBs to verify customer identity consistent with 31 C.F.R. § 1010.312 and to retain all related records for five years.

The Federal Register notice explains that FinCEN has determined additional reporting and recordkeeping requirements under this GTO are necessary to fulfill the objectives of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and prevent attempts to evade its rules. The GTO also makes clear that it does not alter existing BSA obligations, including CTR and SAR filing requirements, but encourages voluntary SAR filings where activity appears designed to evade the new $1,000 threshold.

Expanded Coverage Area:

Arizona: Maricopa, Pima, Santa Cruz, and Yuma Counties

Maricopa, Pima, Santa Cruz, and Yuma Counties California: ZIP codes in Imperial County (92231, 92249, 92281, 92283) and San Diego County (91910, 92101, 92113, 92117, 92126, 92154, 92173)

ZIP codes in Imperial County (92231, 92249, 92281, 92283) and San Diego County (91910, 92101, 92113, 92117, 92126, 92154, 92173) New Mexico: Bernalillo, Doña Ana, and San Juan Counties

Bernalillo, Doña Ana, and San Juan Counties Texas: Cameron, El Paso, Hidalgo, Maverick, and Webb Counties

As with prior iterations, MSBs subject to ongoing injunctions remain temporarily exempt.

Why This Is Happening

FinCEN’s expanded GTO is part of a broader strategy to disrupt money laundering and other financial crimes tied to drug cartels and criminal organizations operating along the Southwest border. The agency views these enhanced reporting requirements as a practical way to give law enforcement better visibility into cash‑heavy transactions in areas known for elevated risk.

The Treasury Department has emphasized that addressing cartel‑related money flows remains a top priority. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, these efforts reflect the Administration’s commitment to removing drug‑trafficking profits from the U.S. financial system and equipping law enforcement with more timely information to target those responsible.

FinCEN anticipates that collecting more detailed transaction data through this order will help investigators uncover new leads and strengthen future prosecutions involving suspicious cash movements in vulnerable regions.

How This GTO Differs from Prior Orders

Compared to earlier Southwest border GTOs, the 2026 expansion introduces several notable updates. The most visible change is geographic: by adding Bernalillo, Doña Ana, and San Juan Counties in New Mexico, along with Maricopa and Pima Counties in Arizona, FinCEN has broadened its focus beyond the areas covered in past orders. Expanding the covered region likely reflects evolving patterns in cash movement or emerging law‑enforcement concerns along the border.

FinCEN’s explanation for the update also references cartel‑related financial flows more directly than in some previous orders. The agency links the expansion to risks associated with fentanyl trafficking and criminal organizations based in Mexico, offering a level of specificity that suggests these issues remain central to ongoing investigations.

Operationally, the GTO maintains the core reporting requirements of past iterations but places additional emphasis on communication and oversight. MSBs are now explicitly required to distribute the GTO to all business locations operating within affected counties or ZIP codes and to ensure that senior leadership is informed. This reinforces FinCEN’s continued focus on supervisory responsibility. For businesses with multiple locations or representatives in the covered areas, this may require renewed attention to consistent implementation, comprehensive training, and thorough documentation of compliance across all operations.

Key Requirements for MSBs

The GTO imposes several obligations on covered businesses, including:

Filing CTRs within 30 days for cash transactions between $1,000 and $10,000

Verifying customer identity in line with 31 C.F.R. § 1010.312

Retaining related records for five years after the GTO’s effective period ends

Ensuring that all business locations in the covered areas, and senior leadership, are informed about the requirements

Overseeing compliance across all levels of staff

FinCEN also advises MSBs to disregard any system warnings about transactions being “below $10,000” when submitting CTRs required under this GTO.

Compliance Period and Enforcement Considerations

MSBs newly captured by the expanded geographic scope have until April 6, 2026, to begin filing reports. All other covered MSBs must comply immediately.

Takeaways for Financial Institutions and Compliance Teams

The expanded GTO reflects FinCEN’s continued focus on Southwest border cash flows and its willingness to use GTO authority to obtain transaction‑level data outside the standard CTR regime. For MSBs, the GTO presents both operational and supervisory challenges:

Increased reporting volume for low‑dollar cash transactions

Heightened scrutiny of structuring and evasion indicators

Expanded agent‑level oversight obligations

Potential need to adjust onboarding, training, and monitoring workflows

For financial institutions more broadly, the GTO offers insight into FinCEN’s current risk priorities and may foreshadow future rulemaking or enforcement activity related to cash‑intensive MSB operations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.