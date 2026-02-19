2026 Government Relations Legislative Update - Week Four

- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
Capitol Update
As week four comes to a close, 864 bills have been filed this year. With only two weeks remaining until the first funnel deadline, a significant number of subcommittees are scheduled in the next two weeks as legislators work to advance priority legislation through committee. At the current pace, this session is on track to meet or exceed last year's record-setting bill count.
Energy policy continues to be a major focus. House Commerce Chair David Young introduced HSB 522, addressing utility resource planning and mirroring a proposal advanced by Governor Reynolds in 2025. HF 2229 advanced out of House Commerce, establishing an Executive Director position for the Iowa Utilities Commission. In addition, several bills related to transmission line updates are also under consideration. Community solar legislation moved forward, with HSB 629 in the House and SSB 3092 in the Senate both advancing from subcommittee on Thursday following extensive stakeholder testimony. Additional energy-related proposals are expected to continue moving through committees ahead of the first funnel.
Justice system reform remains a shared priority of Governor Reynolds and House leadership. The House introduced HSB 641 to clarify standards for releasing defendants on bail or on their own recognizance. HSB 631 addresses the availability of judicial information related to pretrial discretion, sentencing outcomes, courtroom efficiency, and appellate review. The House is also advancing legislation to establish mandatory 20-year prison sentences for habitual offenders. The Governor's bill, HSB 663 establishes state agencies must use E-Verify to check U.S. citizenship and immigration status, requires citizenship verification to register to vote subject to a Class D felony for false information, and modify pretrial detention standards for defendants charged with forcible felonies.
Departmental budget presentations continued this week before Appropriations subcommittees. Agencies presenting included the IowaPublic Information Board, Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, College of Veterinary Medicine, Iowa Workforce Development, Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates, DHHS Behavioral Health, and the State Public Defender. Presentations covered program-specific updates, federal funding considerations, and reviews of FY 2025 expenditures alongside anticipated budgets and policy changes for FY 2026 and FY 2027.
Scene on the Hill
February 4, 2026: A BrownWinick client recently shared, "I travel the country working in statehouses, and Iowa continues to have the most beautiful building." We couldn't agree more.
