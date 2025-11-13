ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Episode 356 – On The Frontlines Of Shutdown Politics (Podcast)

How will shutdown politics shape Virginia's elections? Will the state serve as a litmus test for the 2026 midterms? Can Democratic messaging around threatened health care subsidies break through to voters? And how much will candidates themselves matter—versus the weight of national politics? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Mark Alderman, and Julia Hammond.

